Ukraine ‘deserves to be heard’ in negotiations on its future, says consul

A Ukrainian diplomat has told MSPs his country “deserves to be heard” in negotiations about its future, as he called for Western unity to exert a “final push on the enemy”.

Andrii Madzianovsky, the consul of Ukraine in Scotland, said the “country which is actually at war” must be at the negotiating table.

It comes after the Trump administration opened negotiations with Russia on ending the conflict, without including a Ukrainian delegation.

Sir Keir Starmer is currently in Washington seeking a US “backstop” to any future European reassurance force in a post-war Ukraine.

Earlier this week, a special service was held at Edinburgh Castle to mark three years since the outbreak of the full-scale war, with First Minister John Swinney and other party leaders joining members of the Ukrainian community.

Mr Madzianovsky told MSPs on Thursday that “Ukraine and the civilised world are going through difficult times” due to the “war criminal Putin”.

He said Ukraine’s requests for support from the UK is in three key areas – weaponry, sanctions on Russia, and diplomacy.

Speaking to Holyrood’s External Affairs Committee through an interpreter, he thanked Scots for the welcome shown to the roughly 30,000 Ukrainians who have arrived since the outbreak of the full-scale war three years ago.

He also said Ukraine remembers “every bullet and arm” donated by the UK.

Mr Madzianovsky said in diplomacy, it is “particularly important to have at the negotiation table – which is supported by the UK – the country which is actually at war”.

He said: “The country that bleeds within this war and sacrifices the lives of its people every single day deserves to be heard.

“We require not only peace, but a just peace.”

He said events on the battlefield and diplomacy will result in a strong position for Ukraine.

Mr Madzianovsky said: “Without Western arms and economic sanctions, Ukraine would have a much harder time in this war.

“Currently (it) is the time to reach maximum unity and to exert the final push on the enemy.”

The consul said as a diplomat, he is confident “common ground” can be found between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

He told MSPs: “We have lost 600 children in this war. How can we ever forgive that? How can we ever retreat after that?”

The diplomat’s sentiment was later echoed by all of the leaders of Scotland’s political parties speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions, who called for Ukraine to play a major role in peace talks.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Peace is not given to us, it has to be nurtured and sometimes, regrettably, it has to be hard fought for.

“While Russia repeats the worst mistakes of the past, years into an unnecessary war, Ukraine calls on Europe to defend her interests and to support her fight for democracy and the rule of international law.

“That is why Scotland supports Ukrainian independence, that is why Scotland supports Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“That is why Scotland will always work with Ukraine towards the goal of absolute peace in Europe.

“At this moment of great uncertainty, let me be clear that Ukraine must sit at the table of any peace agreement.

“This is the only way to achieve a peace which not only delivers Ukraine from barbaric aggression, but a peace which protects Ukraine’s heritage, her culture and her social and economic future.

“We have extended a warm welcome to Ukrainians that have sought refuge in our own country – that is the very least that we should be able to do.

“Today, as ever, Scotland stands with Ukraine.”

Speaking to journalists after First Minister’s Questions, Mr Swinney said there has been a period of “unease” in recent weeks for Ukrainians.

But ahead of a White House meeting between Sir Keir and Mr Trump on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “I know that the Prime Minister will appreciate the importance we all attach in Scotland to there being a peace settlement that protects Ukraine, its territorial integrity, its independence and its security.

“I would expect the Prime Minister to argue for that case with the president of the United States.”