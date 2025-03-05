Need to ensure US, UK, Europe and Ukraine working together – Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has said “we need to ensure that the US, the UK, Europe and Ukraine” are working together, after the US suspended intelligence-sharing with Kyiv.

Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons the UK must not choose between America and Europe and “we’re not going to do so now” when asked by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch about the cost of a peace plan and “concerning” suggestions that “the United States has instructed Britain to suspend intelligence-sharing”.

Downing Street has said the UK’s stance on putting Ukraine in the “strongest possible position” has not changed.

CIA director John Radcliffe told Fox Business Network on Wednesday there has been a “pause” on “the military front and the intelligence front” following US President Donald Trump’s confrontation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House last week.

Addressing Sir Keir during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs Badenoch said: “There are concerning reports that the United States has instructed Britain to suspend intelligence-sharing with Ukraine and other reports that Five Eyes (an intelligence-sharing alliance between the US, UK Australia, New Zealand and Canada) itself may be at risk.

“We need to make sure that America does not disengage. There are some in this House who argue Europe should go it alone. But does he agree with me that, without this country’s greatest ally, any peace agreement would place a terrible burden on Britain and our taxpayers?”

Sir Keir replied: “I agree with her wholeheartedly and that’s why, in the debate we had just two days ago, I’ve always been clear that we need to ensure that the US, the UK, Europe and Ukraine are working together, but we must not choose between the US and Europe – we never have historically, and we’re not going to do so now.”

Asked about reports that the US has cut off intelligence to Ukraine and whether Britain will be allowed to pass on American intelligence to Kyiv, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It does remain a long-standing position not to comment on intelligence, but what I would say is that we have been clear previously that we will do everything to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position across all aspects of our support, particularly around defence and security, and that position hasn’t changed.”