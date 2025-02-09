Former Tory MP who joined Ukraine’s military says war is ‘battle for Europe’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Conservative MP who has joined the Ukrainian military’s foreign legion has said it is a privilege to join the force and help in “a battle for Europe”.

Jack Lopresti, who was MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke from 2010 to 2024, lost his seat in the July election.

He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that he felt “very privileged” to serve with the International Legion of Ukraine in its defence intelligence division.

This is a battle for Europe. And if Putin succeeds, it's a green-light for dictators everywhere. And we'll all be in it Jack Lopresti

Speaking from Kyiv, Mr Lopresti said the role involved travel, and that he had been to Poltava and Kharkiv in recent weeks.

He denied that the move was an “emotional reaction” to losing his seat.

Mr Lopresti said: “The last time I spoke in the House of Commons, I said that the defence of the UK began in Ukraine. And I’ve been coming here for two years now, regularly helping with charities to work with defence manufacturers in my previous constituency.”

He said that the war in Ukraine was also “our battle”.

“I feel very privileged that I’m able to do what I can to help and, with respect, what people need to remember is that the Ukrainians are not only fighting for their own survival, their own freedom, their right to exist as an independent nation, this is also our battle, which is why we’ve done so much to help in training and military equipment,” Mr Lopresti told Sky News.

“We know what (Russian president Vladimir) Putin wants, which is the restoration of the Russian empire. This war started over 10 years ago with the annexation of Crimea. And if Ukraine falls, if we fail here, then we know he won’t stop.

We advise against all travel to Ukraine except some western regions of the country. But the Government’s position in supporting Ukraine through military aid, through military equipment, is steadfast Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman

“So, this is a battle for Europe. And if Putin succeeds, it’s a green-light for dictators everywhere. And we’ll all be in it.”

The UK Government continues to advise against travel to Ukraine, Downing Street said.

“We advise against all travel to Ukraine except some western regions of the country,” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said.

“But the Government’s position in supporting Ukraine through military aid, through military equipment, is steadfast and will continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.”