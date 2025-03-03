Stormont First Minister ‘incredulous’ at missile deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has said she is “incredulous” at a large order for a Belfast plant to supply missiles for Ukraine.

The Thales plant in east Belfast is to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine in a deal worth up to £1.6 billion, the UK Government has announced.

However, Michelle O’Neill said she found the deal “incredulous” at the time of public service cuts, winter fuel payment cuts, national insurance hikes and inheritance tax changes for farmers.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, she said: “I think at a time like that, rather than buying weapons of war, I would rather see the money invested in public services.”

Ms O’Neill also said she felt the focus of the international community “should always be to work towards negotiation and peace settlements”.

“Our own example here will tell us that,” she added.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) will be made at the Thales weapons plant in Belfast, creating 200 jobs.

“This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes,” he said.

The missiles, which are capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets more than 3.7 miles (6km) away, can be used to attack enemy vehicles, boats and drones.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken raised Ms O’Neill’s comments later in the Assembly chamber to deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, against the commitments to driving the economy in the region.

Ms Little-Pengelly responded praising Northern Ireland’s “fantastic aerospace and defence industry”.

“So much of that is around supporting people to secure peace,” she told MLAs.

“We do all want to see peace. We want to see a peaceful outcome negotiated.

“We should be very proud of the world-class products and contribution that they are making in very, very important areas.”

Meanwhile TUV leader Jim Allister said: “O’Neill feigns concern for money which she alleges should be spent on public services while defending an IRA campaign which cost the health service alone countless millions.

“With the approach of the new administration in Washington increasingly moving towards disengagement in Europe, it is more important than ever that Europe steps up to the plate when it comes to spending on defence – something it frankly hasn’t done in many decades.”

Earlier, during a press conference at Stormont, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the deal is “hugely significant” for the Belfast workforce.

Mr Robinson also described the recent heated Oval Office confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “appalling”.

“It is a hugely significant order,” he said.

The Thales weapons factory in Belfast will make the 5,000 lightweight-multirole missiles for Ukraine (David Young/PA)[/caption

"It builds on not only the work that has been done to encourage defence contributions and spend in Northern Ireland, but it also recognises the significant contribution Thales has made to the ongoing efforts in Ukraine."

Mr Robinson said previous missiles built in Belfast had been vital to the defence of Ukraine.

He added: "In fact, Ukraine would have fallen had it not been for the contribution from Belfast in the early phases.

"While international coalitions have increased and contributions have been made from a wide range of countries and companies, the Belfast contribution has continued to grow.

"It is of vital importance. To achieve a contract of £1.6 billion with 5,000 units and the encouragement for employment of 200 new employees at Thales is hugely significant indeed."

He added: “This order of 5,000 units in an overall package of £1.6 billion is hugely significant for the Belfast workforce. It is a recognition of their skill and what they do in our city.

"There is no point talking about international principles, no point talking about the values we respect and that we wish to protect globally if you are not prepared to stand up for them."]

Asked about the scenes in the White House when Mr Zelensky visited on Friday, Mr Robinson said they were “appalling”.

“I thought it was appalling and I think anybody that watched it will have been disappointed because you will always have to-ing and fro-ing in international relations and in diplomatic channels, but actually President Zelensky is a gentleman who has stood at the forefront of his country and their plight over the last three years.

“He is internationally regarded as somebody who has stepped up remarkably in defence of his nation, giving hope where seemingly there was little.

“For such a public spectacle it was disappointing.

“What we can recognise is that in all of these things there will be discussions to be had behind closed doors. That was a very public display of a discussion I don’t think we needed to see.

“I’m glad that things have moved on since, I think the encouragement and the discussions between the UK Government and Ukraine have been important over the weekend.

“The summit that took place yesterday was another important step forward in the support that is available for Ukraine and last night a suggestion that actually the discussions between the US and Ukraine are back on track.”