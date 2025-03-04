Starmer hails Zelensky’s peace commitment as report suggests minerals deal close

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed Volodymyr Zelensky’s “steadfast commitment” to peace, as a report suggested that Ukraine and the US could sign the much-anticipated minerals deal.

Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump had told advisers he wanted to announce the deal in his speech to Congress on Tuesday night. However, it was cautioned that nothing had been signed and the situation could change.

Mr Zelensky had earlier said Ukraine is “ready” to sign the deal at “any time and in any convenient format”, describing it as a “step towards greater security”.

A deal had been expected to be signed on Friday, however the agreement appeared to be in tatters after a confrontation between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky at the White House.

Earlier on, the Prime Minister praised the Ukrainian leader’s commitment to peace in a phone call with Mr Zelensky, and said that “no one wanted peace more” than Kyiv.

It comes as Mr Zelensky has called for a “truce in the sky” and a “truce in the sea” if Russia agrees to the same, and said it is “time to make things right” after his clash in the Oval Office with Donald Trump last week.

Issuing a read out of the call between the leaders, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister updated on his discussion with President Trump last night.

“It was vital that all parties worked towards a lasting and secure peace for Ukraine as soon as possible, the Prime Minister added.

“Turning to President Zelensky’s most recent calls for further diplomatic efforts to achieve the swiftest possible end to the war, the Prime Minister welcomed President Zelensky’s steadfast commitment to securing peace.

“Underscoring that any peace for Ukraine needed to be lasting and secure, the Prime Minister said no one wanted peace more than Ukraine.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days.”

Mr Zelensky said the two leaders “discussed the current developments and exchanged views on the next steps”, saying he was “grateful for the advice and support during this challenging time”.

“We are co-ordinating our positions and doing everything to achieve guaranteed peace as soon as possible and bring an end to this war,” he said.

The US had halted military aid to Kyiv on Monday, days after the dramatic scenes in Washington, which Mr Zelensky has now described as “regrettable”.

The White House has suspended delivery of ammunition and other equipment to Kyiv, announcing overnight that assistance is being “reviewed” to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Zelensky had said: “My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

“We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure – and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same.

“Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.”

He added: “Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”

The transatlantic alliance on the war in Ukraine has been strained in recent weeks as the US diverged away from the stance of other Nato allies.

US vice president JD Vance was forced to clarify that his criticism of a possible European peacekeeping force in Ukraine was not aimed at the UK or France after a backlash from British politicians and ex-soldiers.

In an interview Mr Vance had appeared to downplay the potential of “20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years” in monitoring any ceasefire.

His comments were widely perceived to be directed towards the UK and France, who have been leading European efforts to secure a peace deal between Russia and Kyiv.

Later on Tuesday, Mr Vance claimed it was “absurdly dishonest” to suggest he had been referring to either of the countries.

“I don’t even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond,” he said.

The matter of security guarantees that could be given to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal to discourage Vladimir Putin from reinvading has been a key topic in discussions.

Sir John Sawers, the former chief of MI6, told LBC on Tuesday evening that there could be “border incursions into the Baltic states” as a test of Nato Article 5 resilience.

He said: “I think we’ll see more targeted attacks against undersea cables and maybe gas pipelines, just to unnerve the Europeans.

“And we might see some border incursions into the Baltic states, for example, just to test whether Article 5 is still there.”