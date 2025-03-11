Starmer hails ‘important moment for peace’ as Ukraine backs US ceasefire plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer hailed a “remarkable breakthrough” in talks between the US and Ukraine after the countries agreed a plan for a 30-day ceasefire.

The Prime Minister, who has led European efforts to build a peacekeeping mission in the event an agreement to end the war is reached, said the “ball is now in the Russian court”.

Donald Trump’s US administration also said on Tuesday it would immediately lift its suspension of military aid to Ukraine and its intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Sir Keir will convene a phone call of leaders from what he has dubbed the “coalition of the willing” on Saturday, when they will discuss peacekeeping efforts aimed at deterring Russia’s Vladimir Putin from launching a future attempt to conquer Ukraine if a deal to end the conflict is reached.

Following the talks between White House and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, Sir Keir said: “I warmly welcome the agreement today in Jeddah and congratulate President Trump and President Zelensky for this remarkable breakthrough.

“This is an important moment for peace in Ukraine and we now all need to redouble our efforts to get to a lasting and secure peace as soon as possible.”

He added: “As both American and Ukrainian delegations have said, the ball is now in the Russian court. Russia must now agree to a ceasefire and an end to the fighting too.”

Leaders joining the Prime Minister in Saturday’s call are “ready to help bring an end to this war in a just and permanent way that allows Ukraine to enjoy its freedom,” Sir Keir added.

Ukrainian leader Mr Zelensky said his country is “ready to accept” the ceasefire proposal and challenged Russia to do the same in a post on social media platform X.

“Ukraine is ready to accept this proposal — we see it as a positive step and are ready to take it. Now, it is up to the United States to convince Russia to do the same. If Russia agrees, the ceasefire will take effect immediately,” he said.

Mr Zelensky added he was “grateful” to US president Mr Trump for the “constructive conversation” between the nations, despite tensions developing between the pair over recent weeks.