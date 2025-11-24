PM hopeful of ‘right outcome’ on Ukraine ahead of coalition of the willing talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will host talks with the coalition of the willing on the Ukraine peace plan after hailing “significant progress” but acknowledging there was “more work to do” to end Russia’s war.

Downing Street said efforts over the weekend between the US and Kyiv to broker a truce with Moscow marked a “major step” but conceded there were “outstanding issues” to be resolved.

The Prime Minister and other western leaders had earlier pushed back against an original peace proposal, raising concerns about the prospect of a cap on Ukraine’s armed forces and land being ceded to Russia.

But following a weekend of intensive talks in Geneva, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said “tremendous” progress had been made, though details of any changes to the initial draft have not yet been made public.

Asked whether he was hopeful of progress being made, Sir Keir told broadcasters on Monday: “Talks in Geneva are ongoing, and we are making progress, and that is a good thing.

“Everybody is absolutely focused on what we need to get out of this, and that is a just and lasting peace.

“Both of those words matter. It’s got to be just, and obviously matters for Ukraine have to be determined by Ukraine, but it’s also got to be lasting and it’s got to endure.

“So that’s the focus. There’s more work to do. As you know, along with President Macron, I’ve been leading the coalition of the willing, which is a group of countries that have put in place support for Ukraine, particularly capability, and I’m now planning that we will meet virtually tomorrow.

“So we will host a coalition of willing call to further discuss the progress that is being made, and I hope, can be made, towards the thing that matters above all else, which is a just and lasting peace, which matters for Ukraine, but it also matters for all of us, because the conflict in Ukraine has had a direct impact here in the United Kingdom.

“So progress, yes, more work to do, but we’ve all got our sleeves rolled up, ready to put in those hard yards, hopefully to get to the right outcome.”

Amid the ongoing peace push, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper hosted a meeting of her European counterparts on Monday, as well as Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, where the allies “reaffirmed our support for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, that upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty and also protects Europe’s security”.

Ms Cooper also urged Russia to now stop fighting and engage in the talks, telling broadcasters: “Of course, there is a lot more work still to do but the key thing is that Russia now needs to come to the table, to stop the bombardment of Ukraine as we saw again last night.

“We need that just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine.”

US President Donald Trump has given Ukraine until Thursday, November 27 to accept his peace plan, but Foreign Office officials appeared confident that progress made in Geneva meant this was no longer a hard deadline.

It is also unlikely that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington this week to meet the US president and discuss the path to peace.

Asked whether there was deep disagreement between Washington and Europe over the proposed peace plan, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said earlier on Monday: “The Prime Minister obviously welcomes the significant progress made at yesterday’s meetings between the US and Ukraine in Geneva.

“As the US-Ukraine joint statement makes clear, yesterday’s talks were a major step towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We welcome the significant efforts of President Trump and Zelensky and their teams to get to this point.

“Of course, there are some outstanding issues, but as both countries have set out, intensive work on the peace plan will continue in the coming days and weeks. You can expect the Prime Minister to continue his engagement with world leaders this week.”