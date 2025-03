UK considering ‘all options’ as Sunak presses for Russian assets to be seized

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has insisted “all options” are being considered after former prime minister Rishi Sunak urged the Government to help Ukraine by seizing frozen Russian assets.

Mr Sunak said the decision by the United States to pause and review its assistance to Kyiv highlighted further the need for Europe to find “considerably more resources” for Ukraine.

Chancellor Ms Reeves said it is “incredibly complicated” to take further action in line with international law but added Russia should “pay for the damage that Russia has caused”.

MPs have pressed for the UK and its European allies to seize Russian assets worth some 300 billion US dollars, which have been frozen across the continent, to assist Ukraine with its war and rebuilding efforts.

Germany and France meanwhile have reportedly started discussions of how 200 billion euros (£165 billion) of frozen Russian assets could be used as a way to hold Moscow to a potential ceasefire deal.

Speaking at Treasury questions, Conservative MP Mr Sunak told the House of Commons: “Events overnight make it even clearer that Europe must find considerably more resources for Ukraine.

“The Chancellor has rightly continued our policy of using the interest on frozen Russian state assets to benefit Ukraine, but I believe now is the moment to go further and to actually seize those assets.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violates the principle of sovereign equality providing a basis in international law for this and by acting in concert with our allies we can ensure there are no risks to financial stability.

“So can I urge the Chancellor to push for co-ordinated action to seize those frozen Russian state assets, give that money to the Ukrainians so that they can defend their country and rebuild it too?”

Ms Reeves replied: “Last week we expanded the sanctions on Russia, including looking at the financial services. This week we’ve both signed off a UK EF (export finance) package to provide more military support above and beyond our defence spending, as well as that loan repaid by the profits of those assets.

“As the Prime Minister said yesterday, we would look at going further but as (Mr Sunak) knows it is incredibly complicated to do that in line with international law, but we keep all options on the table because (Mr Sunak) is absolutely right, Russia should pay for the damage that Russia has caused.”

A White House official said the US was “pausing and reviewing” aid to Ukraine to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution”.

It comes days after a heated clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Elsewhere at Treasury questions, Labour MP David Taylor (Hemel Hempstead) sought assurances over spending on overseas aid in the coming months.

The Government said defence spending will rise from its current 2.3% share of the economy to 2.5% in 2027.

But it will be funded by slashing development assistance aid from its current level of 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in 2027.

Mr Taylor asked: “Can ministers confirm whether ODA (official development assistance) will remain at 0.5% for the calendar year of 2026, which will help ensure that UK aid keeps the maximum number of people alive for the longest possible time?”

Treasury minister Darren Jones replied: “Impacts on ODA budgets are currently under review by the Government.

“Our commitment is to prioritise legal obligations and minimise disruption, and we’ll confirm details in due course.”

Mr Jones offered to meet Mr Taylor and other MPs to discuss the issue.