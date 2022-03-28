More than 20,000 applications made to Homes for Ukraine scheme, minister finally reveals
More than 20,000 applications have been received under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since it opened nine days ago, the minister for refugees has said.
Richard Harrington revealed the figure in response to a question in the House of Lords – but he declined to say how many Ukrainians had so far arrived in the UK under the scheme.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies