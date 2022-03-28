More than 20,000 applications made to Homes for Ukraine scheme, minister finally reveals

May Bulman
Monday 28 March 2022 15:38
(Independent)

More than 20,000 applications have been received under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since it opened nine days ago, the minister for refugees has said.

Richard Harrington revealed the figure in response to a question in the House of Lords – but he declined to say how many Ukrainians had so far arrived in the UK under the scheme.

More follows

