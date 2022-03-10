Ukrainian refugees with passports will now be able to apply to join their relatives in the UK through an online process, Priti Patel has announced in a Home Office U-turn.

The home secretary said that from Tuesday, Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to submit their biometrics before they come to the UK.

Ms Patel told the House of Commons she had received assurances on security matters which enabled her to make changes to the Ukrainian family scheme.

“In short, Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to give their biometrics once in Britain. This will mean that visa application centres across Europe can focus their efforts on helping Ukrainians without passports,” she said.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Why does it always take being hauled into the House of Commons to make basic changes to help vulnerable people who are fleeing from Ukraine?

“It is welcome that she’s now introducing the online approach that we know they tried different ways of doing for the Hong Kong visas, but why has it taken so long when she’s had intelligence for weeks if not months that she needed to prepare for a Russian invasion of Ukraine?”

She added: “And why have we still got to wait until Tuesday for this new system to come in, what is to happen for everybody else in the meantime?”

Responding, Ms Patel brought up the Windrush scandal, which erupted under the Conservative government in 2018 and saw thousands of people who had lived and worked in Britain for decades wrongly treated as illegal immigrants.

“There was something known as the Windrush scandal, and it’s important that everyone arriving in the UK has physical and digital records of their status in the UK to ensure they’re accessible to schemes,” the home secretary said.

