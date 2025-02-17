What the papers say – February 17

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine takes centre stage on Monday’s front pages, with European leaders convening in Paris for an emergency security meeting ahead of the US and Russia beginning peace talks.

The Financial Times and the i lead on the emergency meeting of European leaders taking place in France on Monday.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says the talks lay bare a “transatlantic chasm” between European and American involvement in the peace talks. Ukraine was reportedly not invited to the preliminary negotiations between Russia and the United States.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to act as a “bridge” between Europe and US President Donald Trump amid the ongoing discussions, The Times reports.

The Daily Telegraph reveals the Prime Minister is willing to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine as part of any peace deal, and has urged other countries to do the same.

Metro leads on the latest from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling the conflict Vladimir Putin’s “war of fire and ice”.

The Daily Mail claims Sir Keir Starmer has “rejected” calls for extra defence spending ahead of his trip to Paris.

And The Sun takes aim at Chancellor Rachel Reeves, saying the Government has “splurged” on shrimp farms in Bangladesh instead of upping the military budget.

In other news, the Daily Star says a “subtropical surge” will send temperatures “rocketing” to 17C.

The Daily Express says farmers pushed to the “brink of despair” by changes to inheritance tax are calling charity hotlines in record numbers.

The Independent splashes on warnings from the construction industry, which says Labour’s plan to tackle the housing crisis is “unachievable” and the industry will not have enough workers to meet demand.

Lastly, the Daily Mirror splashes on BBC star Victoria Derbyshire urging people to get early breast cancer screenings.