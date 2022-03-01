Prince Charles condemns Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as ‘brutal aggression’

Prince Charles called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “brutal aggression,” according to reports.

He was quoted as saying the Russian assault represented an “unconscionable” attack on democracy and freedom.

Charles was in Southend on Tuesday to formally grant city status to the home of Sir David Amess, the murdered MP who spent decades campaigning for the change.

In a statement, the royal said: “The values of democracy and freedom are under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way.

“We are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

More follows...