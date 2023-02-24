Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak leads a one-minute silence outside 10 Downing Street to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Friday will see countries around the world send messages of solidarity to the war-torn nation, as many leaders reflect on the 12 months since Vladimir Putin’s war began.

The United Nations estimates that at least 8,000 non-combatants have been confirmed killed in the year since the Russian invasion, with nearly 13,300 injured.

Ahead of the moment of silence, Mr Sunak shared a message confirming the UK will “continue providing the vital resources Ukraine needs for as long as it takes”.

King Charles III also sent a message of solidarity to Ukraine on Friday.

“It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy,” his message read..

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the U.K. and, indeed, across the world.

“I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.”