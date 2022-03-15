More than 100,000 British people have registered their interest in sponsoring Ukrainian refugees to stay in their home.

But what is it like sharing your home with someone who has fled war?

Rachel and Nigel Poulton have been welcoming refugees into their North Yorkshire home for five and a half years and are hoping to house a Ukrainian family soon.

Rachel’s advice to anyone considering taking in a refugee into their home is simple: “A warm welcome goes a long way.

“We just try and give them a warm, calm welcome,” she continues. “We don’t ask questions and I always tell them that I’m glad that they are here.”

The Poultons are already housing a number of unaccompanied child refugees at the moment, but have a spare room that they are hoping to offer to a Ukrainian family.

Ms Poulton said: “We have a large family room that we built onto the side of our house, originally to look after ageing parents. It’s got an ensuite, and space for children and a cot, and we’re hoping to use it soon.”

They have signed up to welcome a Ukrainian family through the charity Sanctuary Foundation, and through the government scheme.

“I feel like I’m learning the whole time,” she said, “and I’m sure we do make mistakes. But people shouldn’t feel like they need all the answers. If there is compassion that comes from the heart, people can sense that. If you are genuine it shows.”

Rachel Poulton and her husband, who works as a CEO of a childrens’ charity, have taken in unaccompanied child refugees from Eritrea, Syria, Afghanistan and a number of other countries, over the past few years.

They work with the local council and social workers to make sure that their new lodgers get settled into the community before they move on.

Rachel Poulton often writes a homemade welcome card for people when they arrive (Rachel Poulton/Supplied)

“I always tell them that I want them to feel safe,” Ms Poulton said. “If it was one of our kids in their situation - in a foreign country, with no money, who couldn’t speak the language, and who had gone through desperately hard circumstances - I would want someone to open their doors and be kind to them.”

She often writes a welcome card for her guests when they arrive. “Those little things can mean more than we realise,” Ms Poulton said.

“There was one time when a young man was moving on, having been with us for a couple of years. He was quite a touch, cool guy and I was helping him pack and he put the little card in.

“I was so surprised he still had it. He said that it had been really important to him when he first came so he had kept it.”

The best bit about sheltering refugees is being there when good things happen in their lives, she said.

“Last night we went out to celebrate the birthday of one of the refugees who used to live here and it was such a joyful evening,” Rachel added. “It’s also a joy to see people learn to drive, achieve at school, learn new skills like the piano and swimming.”

Her two young children who are still at home have also learnt to get along well with their new housemates.

But as well as the positives, the people Rachel and Nigel take in have experienced a lot of trauma before they stay with them.

“They have dealt with so much on their journeys to the UK, in the countries that they come from, and also in the ongoing news they see through their mobiles.

Displaced Ukrainians and their children board a train for onward travel at Przemysl railway station in Przemysl, Poland. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“This will be true of Ukrainians too. They will experience ongoing trauma when they look at the footage and keep up with the bad news.”

She is worried that many Ukrainians fleeing the war will see Britain as too difficult to get to; too slow at processing documentation and too far away.

She also has concerns about how they will be transported from Ukraine or the Polish border to the homes in Britain that are keen to accept them.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove told MPs that Ukrainian’s with no family links will be allowed to come to the UK under the new scheme and that there would be “no limit” to the number who can benefit.

They will have to have a “sponsor” in the UK who is willing to provide them with a home for a minimum of 6 months.

“If you don’t know anyone who you wish to sponsor you may wish to get in touch with charities, faith groups, or local community organisations who are starting to make connections between individuals,” the government guidance said.

Some 1.4 million children have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, meaning nearly one child a second has become a refugee, the UN said on Tuesday.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.