Hundreds of Ukraine supporters condemn Trump at US embassy protest

Hundreds of pro-Ukraine protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London on Wednesday shouting “shame” and calling for the cancellation of President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

The demonstration, which was organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign and other Ukrainian organisations, saw around 200 people come together wearing Ukrainian flags and holding signs that read “turncoat Trump. Now we must rejoin the EU”, “TrumPutin what an ugly cowardly team” and “occupation is not peace. Justice for Ukraine”.

One banner branded the US president a “KGB agent” with the code name President Krasnov.

Independent MP John McDonnell was the first to speak at the rally, calling on the UK government to “act” and “be firm and stand up to Trump and Vance”.

He said: “I was absolutely shocked and angered at the way President Zelensky was treated by Trump.

“We’ve never witnessed that before and to be treated in that way when you’re in the middle of a war situation and to try and humiliate the president of Ukraine I think made us all very angry.

“But even angrier is Trump’s decision to end aid virtually overnight and to put at risk so many lives as a result.

“What we’re here to say to Americans and yes even to Trump directly (is) across the world people will not stand by and see a peace imposed by Putin and Trump and tears apart Ukraine but also robs them of their natural resources and puts so many people at risk again… We want peace just as much as anybody else.

“But it must be a peace that the Ukrainians themselves agree upon and it must be a peace the prevents this rip-off of the natural resources of Ukraine… We say to our own government and European leaders across Europe – stand firm. Don’t be bullied by Trump. Stand firm for the principles we all believe in which is democracy and freedom.”

The protest came after last week’s confrontation between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky at the White House.

The US president has since used a wide-ranging speech in Congress to say he had received a letter from the Ukrainian leader saying Kyiv is ready to sign a minerals agreement with Washington “at any time” after talks broke down last week.

The Ukrainian president earlier said it is “time to make things right” with Mr Trump after the fractious meeting in the Oval Office and the US decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv.