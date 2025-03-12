What the papers say – March 12
Ukraine leads Wednesday’s front page stories.
The papers on Wednesday are led by Ukraine agreeing to a ceasefire deal with the ball placed in Russia’s court to end the conflict.
The news leads the Daily Mail, The Times, The Guardian and the i, with The Daily Telegraph reporting US President Donald Trump will challenge Russian leader Vladimir Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Metro report the man who killed BBC star John Hunt’s daughters Louise and Hannah and wife Carol has been sentenced to three whole-life sentences.
The racing commentator said the “screams of hell” await killer Kyle Clifford, according to the Daily Express.
The Financial Times leads with the US president declaring he will impose a 50% tariff on steel and aluminium imports from Canada.
The Sun reports a former aide to Health Secretary Wes Streeting admitted in court to indecent exposure.
And the Daily Star says Manchester United has unveiled plans for its new £2 billion stadium.