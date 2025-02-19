What the papers say – February 19

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The future of Ukraine and any British role in a peacekeeping force feature heavily on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The UK could send Typhoon fighter jets to help provide security in Ukraine, reducing the need for any troops on the ground, according to The Times.

The i says the UK is on a “collision course” with Russia over peacekeeping talks, The Independent covering similar ground as it says Russian President Vladimir Putin would not allow UK troops in Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be forced to hold elections under a provisional agreement discussed by US and Russian officials.

The talks in Saudi Arabia feature on the front of the Financial Times, which says the two countries have agreed to “lay the groundwork” for the end of the war.

The Guardian says the two countries agreed to explore “economic and investment opportunities” from the end of the conflict.

The Daily Mail‘s attention is closer to home, concentrating on reaction to the Lady Chief Justice’s “rebuke” to the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition for their criticism of a court ruling in an immigration case.

Another court ruling features on the front of the Metro which focuses on the High Court approval for Thames Water to borrow £3 billion – a figure labelled as “eye-watering” by a judge.

The Daily Mirror gives its front page over to an interview with the mother of nine-year-old Southport attack victim Alice da Silva Aguiar.

The Duchess of Sussex appears on the front page of The Sun, which says she has been accused of copying a Majorcan town’s coat of arms for the logo of her new brand.