UK to send more artillery guns and hundreds of drones to Ukraine

The UK will send thousands of shells and weapons to Ukraine in the coming weeks as it steps up its support against Russia’s invasion.

Britain will supply Ukraine will 50,000 artillery shells, hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons, defence secretary Ben Wallace announced in an update to Parliament today.

More than 20 M109 155mm self-propelled guns and 36 L119 105mm artillery guns will soon arrive from the UK.

Counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet era artillery will also follow, he added.

“The scale and range of equipment we are providing demonstrates the strength of our resolve,” Mr Wallace said.

“Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin’s illegal invasion.”

So far 6,900 NLAW, Javelin, Brimstone and other anti-tank weapons, as well as 16,000 artillery rounds, six Stormer vehicles fitted with Starstreak anti-air missile launchers and hundreds of missiles have been sent to Ukraine.

The UK has also supplied maritime Brimstone missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, 120 armoured fighting vehicles and large quantities of non-lethal aid, including more than 82,000 helmets, 8,450 sets of body armour and over 5,000 night vision devices.

The uplift comes after prime minister Boris Johnson announced in June that the UK would provide another £1 billion of military support to Ukraine.

The funding, which brings UK military support and broader regional activity since the outbreak of war to £2.3bn, will herald a new phase in the international community’s support, enabling Ukraine to streghten its defence against the illegal Russian invasion and mount offensive operations.

Additional funding will pay for the next phase of military support which will include superior air defence systems, uncrewed aerial vehicles and innovative new electronic warfare equipment.