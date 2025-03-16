Russian confrontation with peacekeepers ‘would be an extraordinary escalation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian soldiers confronting British troops in Ukraine would be an “extraordinary escalation”, a minister has said as talks continue on a possible Western peacekeeping operation.

Wes Streeting suggested on Sunday morning that the prospect of such a confrontation would be sufficient to deter Russia from breaching any ceasefire agreement reached with Ukraine.

He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “I think it would be an extraordinary escalation for Russian troops to find themselves in conflict with British troops.”

His comments follow a virtual meeting of world leaders on Saturday, convened by Sir Keir Starmer, to discuss commitments to a “coalition of the willing” that could contribute to a peacekeeping operation.

The Prime Minister announced that planning was now moving into an “operational phase”, with military chiefs set to meet in London on Thursday to formulate “robust” plans.

Mr Streeting added: “What Thursday is about, where the Prime Minister and the UK are convening military leaders from across allied countries, is about having a serious plan, a serious military strategy to secure a peace.”

Discussion of peacekeeping forces comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would be willing to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire with Russia as a step towards a lasting peace deal.

Western security guarantees have been seen as necessary to deterring further Russian aggression in the event of such a deal.

But so far, the Kremlin has resisted proposals for an unconditional ceasefire, insisting Ukraine must abandon its attempts to join Nato and cede some of its territory to Russia before any pause in hostilities.

On Sunday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said the prospects of Vladimir Putin entering serious peace negotiations were “abysmal”.

Mr Stubb, who was one of 30 world leaders on Saturday’s call, told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I don’t think Putin doesn’t want a ceasefire. Putin doesn’t want peace.

“His original aim was basically to destroy the independent sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Basically to have Ukraine ceasing to exist. He hasn’t changed his aim and this is what all of us around the table have to understand.”

It also remains unclear what form any peacekeeping force could take.

Sir Keir said “new commitments” had been made during Saturday’s call, but did not expand on what these were, while Mr Stubb said Finland was willing to take “concrete measures” but it was “too early to talk about boots on the ground” as there was “no peace process”.

Former national security adviser Lord Peter Ricketts also suggested a lack of US support could scupper a peacekeeping operation.

He told Sky News: “I just don’t think Trump is going to give that kind of commitment, so while I admire the work going into this, and maybe there are ways that European forces can help in Ukraine… I think a formed fighting force is a considerable risk without an American clear guarantee.”