Ulez camera pointing wrong way accidentally fines 1,000 drivers

Over 900 drivers have been refunded by Transport for London (TfL) after a ULEZ camera incorrectly charged them.

The camera in Harrow, north-west London has had to be switched off and repositioned after it mistakenly charging 927 vehicles outside of the zone.

In August, the ultra-low emissions zone was expanded to outer London, meaning motorists in all 32 boroughs would be charged £12.50 per day if driving a vehicle that doesn’t meet emissions standards.

Since the scheme’s expansion, it has faced fierce opposition from local residents and figures released by the Metropolitan Police show that there were 510 crimes relating to Ulez cameras reported between the start of April and the end of August.

One of the new boundary lines splits the borough of Harrow in two, and has reportedly been charging drivers travelling north through one junction, which falls outside of the zone.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise for this error. Unfortunately this camera was incorrectly positioned. It was switched off once we were informed of the error and has been repositioned.

“We have refunded any charges that were wrongly issued.”

Residents reported being fined at the Old Redding junction driving towards Common Road, which falls outside of the zone boundary (TfL )

TfL learned of the error after Harrow Council asked it to urgently look at its positioning following multiple reports of drivers being mistakenly charged, MyLondon reports.

Speaking at a recent full council meeting, Harrow Council’s deputy leader Cllr Marilyn Ashton said the scheme had been “badly implemented”.

She added: “People have been photographed, unfortunately, driving along Old Redding and turning left into Common Road. A lady was telling me she had been fined £12.50 and she couldn’t understand why because she was driving on a non-ULEZ road.”

MyLondon also reported that Cllr Ashton claims another resident told her she has to pay £25 every time she commutes from her home in Hertfordshire to her work at Heathrow Airport as her shift patterns falls over two days.

Cllr Ashton added: “The conversations were enlightening and people were really upset. [...] I just think this is a complete disaster for people.”

TfL has since apologised and said drivers of 927 vehicles had been refunded. They added that all cameras on the London boundary have been checked and confirmed all cameras are correctly positioned.