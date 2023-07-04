Sadiq Khan’s plan to expand London’s Ulez explained ahead of High Court hearing

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A High Court challenge by five Conservative-led councils against Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s intention to expand the capital’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) will be heard on Tuesday.

The outer-London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council launched legal action in February over the proposed extension of Ulez beyond the North and South Circular roads.

A judge at the High Court gave the councils the go ahead to bring the legal challenge in April, saying parts of the local authorities’ challenge were “arguable”.

If it goes ahead, Ulez will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet the required emissions standards.

The new borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is planning to expand the city’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) to all boroughs 11 key questions about the scheme and how it affects drivers – When and why was the Ulez created? It was launched in April 2019 to help clean up London’s air. – How bad is air quality in the capital? An estimated 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year from conditions related to air pollution, according to Mr Khan. – How does the Ulez work? It disincentivises drivers from using the most polluting vehicles by charging them a daily fee for entering the zone. – How much is the fee? The charge for vehicles which do not comply with minimum emissions standards is £12.50 for cars, smaller vans and motorbikes. Lorries, buses, coaches and heavy vans which are non-compliant are charged £100 under the separate low emission zone scheme, which already covers most of London. – How do I avoid the fee when driving in the zone? Ensure your vehicle meets the minimum emissions standards. For petrol cars that means those generally first registered after 2005. Most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt from the charge. – When does the Ulez operate? All day, every day, except Christmas Day. – How soon after a journey do I need to pay? You have until midnight at the end of the third day following the journey. – Where does the money go? Transport for London says all revenue is reinvested into running and improving the capital’s transport network, such as expanding bus routes in outer London. – What happens if I do not pay? You may receive a penalty charge notice of £160, reduced to £80 for early payment. – What area is currently covered by the Ulez? It includes everywhere within the North and South Circular roads. – How significant is the expansion? Mr Khan’s plan is to make the zone much larger, covering all London boroughs from August 29.

Councils involved in the legal challenge believe “relevant statutory requirements” were not complied with, expected compliance rates in outer London were not considered and the proposed scrappage scheme was not consulted on.

They also claimed the overall consultation process was not properly conducted and that there was a failure to carry out a cost-benefit analysis of the plan.

The High Court has allowed the case to proceed on two grounds – the legal basis for the scheme and scrappage.

A spokesperson for the mayor said at the time: “The mayor is pleased to see the court has refused permission for the majority of the grounds.

“We will continue to robustly defend his life-saving decision to expand the Ulez and continue with preparations without delay.

“It is a shame that some local authorities have chosen to attempt this costly and misguided legal challenge instead of focusing on the health of those they represent.

“Around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely every year due to air pollution.

“This is a health emergency and the mayor is not prepared to stand by and do nothing while Londoners are growing up with stunted lungs and are more at risk of heart disease, cancer and dementia due to our toxic air.”

The hearing, before Mr Justice Swift, is due to start at 10am on Tuesday and the judge is expected to give his ruling at a later date.