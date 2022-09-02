Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Umar Khan: Body found in search for missing 24-year-old in Scotland

Family of Umar Khan have been informed, police say

Lucinda Cameron
Friday 02 September 2022 09:43
<p>A search for Umar Khan was launched on Tuesday </p>

A search for Umar Khan was launched on Tuesday

(PA)

A body has been found in the search for a missing 24-year-old man in Scotland.

Police said a man’s body was found in the water in the Gregness area of Cove, Aberdeen, at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Umar Khan, 24, have been informed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A search for Mr Khan was launched on Tuesday.

Recommended

Mr Khan, who has links to both Leicester and London, travelled to Glasgow and on to Aberdeenshire.

He is believed to have taken a Flixbus service from Glasgow to Aberdeen, arriving at around 2.50pm on Tuesday 23 August.

Police had appealed for anyone who saw him on the bus or in the Aberdeen area to contact them.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in