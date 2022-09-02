Umar Khan: Body found in search for missing 24-year-old in Scotland
Family of Umar Khan have been informed, police say
A body has been found in the search for a missing 24-year-old man in Scotland.
Police said a man’s body was found in the water in the Gregness area of Cove, Aberdeen, at around 12.30pm on Thursday.
Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Umar Khan, 24, have been informed.
A spokesman for Police Scotland: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
A search for Mr Khan was launched on Tuesday.
Mr Khan, who has links to both Leicester and London, travelled to Glasgow and on to Aberdeenshire.
He is believed to have taken a Flixbus service from Glasgow to Aberdeen, arriving at around 2.50pm on Tuesday 23 August.
Police had appealed for anyone who saw him on the bus or in the Aberdeen area to contact them.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.