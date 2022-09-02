Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in the search for a missing 24-year-old man in Scotland.

Police said a man’s body was found in the water in the Gregness area of Cove, Aberdeen, at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Umar Khan, 24, have been informed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A search for Mr Khan was launched on Tuesday.

Mr Khan, who has links to both Leicester and London, travelled to Glasgow and on to Aberdeenshire.

He is believed to have taken a Flixbus service from Glasgow to Aberdeen, arriving at around 2.50pm on Tuesday 23 August.

Police had appealed for anyone who saw him on the bus or in the Aberdeen area to contact them.