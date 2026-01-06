Unexploded bomb causes severe delays at major train station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An unexploded wartime bomb has been found near a major transport hub, causing an evacuation of passengers and severe delays.

Train services across Birmingham were disrupted on Tuesday morning after the device – believed to be an old mortar – was discovered near a railway line.

It was found at Duddeston Mill Trading Estate, on Duddeston Mill Road, Washwood Heath, at around 9.45am, triggering an immediate emergency response.

Lines between Birmingham New Street and Duddeston were closed as bomb disposal teams moved in, forcing major delays and cancellations on routes to Tamworth, Derby and Sheffield.

National Rail warned disruption could continue into the afternoon.

A 100‑metre exclusion zone was set up around the site while specialists assessed the device.

Network Rail said it was working with the police, adding that services would remain disrupted while the incident is made safe.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently supporting West Midlands Police as they deal with an incident in Duddeston.

“As a result some train services are currently disrupted. We will keep you updated with information as we receive it.”

Later on Tuesday, West Midlands Police told The Independent that the device had been removed and services would reopen.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “The EOD bomb disposal team attended and made the mortar safe. The exclusion zone has been lifted and nearby railway line reopened.”

In an update, National Rail said “All lines have now reopened following an earlier wartime bomb near the railway at Birmingham New Street.”

“Trains running to / from and through this station may continue to be cancelled, delayed by up to 50 minutes, revised or diverted.”

They added: “Disruption is now expected until 15:00.”

Thousands of unexploded Second World War bombs are found around the UK every year. Around 8,000 a year are dealt with by the private sector, while the military assists in larger operations.

Construction, dredging, and offshore projects frequently uncover unexploded ordnance, with those on land often found buried deep beneath the surface. At sea the vast quantities of unexploded devices from both the first and second world wars are a significant hazard for offshore activities, including wind farms.

In 2024, a 500kg unexploded Nazi bomb was found by a man working on an extension in Plymouth. Hundreds of homes were evacuated in one of the country’s largest evacuations since the Second World War, and a military convoy was brought in to transport it through the streets. It was detonated at sea.