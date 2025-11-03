Macallan distillery engineers to go on strike in rota dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Engineers at three Speyside distilleries, including for the famous Macallan whisky, have announced a series of strikes starting next week.

In a dispute over rota changes, engineers at Edrington’s distilleries will begin seven days of strikes on Monday November 10.

A further 22 days of strike action are planned between November, December and January.

The GMB trade union said there had been 100% support for strike action among the 12-strong staff.

Union officials say rota changes mean staff will be working more days for less money.

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, GMB Scotland organiser in the Highlands, said: “Our members are absolutely united in their determination to protect the rota from needless and hugely disruptive change.

“The unanimous support for action is only one indication of how badly managers have handled this issue and the determination of workers to find a fairer way forward.

“Their willingness to mount sustained industrial action over a period of months is another.”

She added: “Our members have engaged with negotiations but every one of their constructive suggestions for alternative rotas were summarily rejected.

“This is a small team of skilled workers critical to the successful operation of these distilleries and their expert voice should be heard and heeded.”

A spokeswoman for Edrington said: “We are deeply disappointed that the GMB ballot has chosen to take industrial action.

“We have been in constant dialogue with the 12 engineers involved since January and we have already made significant changes and compromises to our original proposal.

“We have a responsibility to balance the requirements of our distillery operations in a way that is fair to all our people and the compromises on working hours for our engineering team are now appropriately aligned with the other teams and the needs of the business.”