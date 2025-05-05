Reform says county standards will fly as well as Union and St George’s flags

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has said it will continue to fly county standards from council buildings, after saying “no other flags” than the Union and St George’s ones would be permitted.

The party took control of 10 local authorities in England at last week’s local elections, including Durham, Lancashire and Staffordshire.

Reform chairman Zia Yusuf had said on Monday that “Reform-controlled English councils will move at speed to resolve that the only flags permitted to be flown on or in its buildings will be the Union Jack and St George’s flag.”

Writing on X, he added: “No other flags will be permitted to be flown on its flagpoles, balconies, reception desks or council chamber walls.”

A Reform spokesman later said: “Reform UK will proudly fly the Union Jack, St George’s flag and county flags.

“Unlike the Tories and Labour, we are proud of our country and history.”

Labour and Conservative MPs had criticised the idea that county flags would not be allowed to fly.

Chris Webb, Labour MP for Blackpool South, said Reform was off to “a great start” by “banning” the Lancashire rose from flying. As of Friday, Reform controls Lancashire County Council.

Conservative MP for Hinckley and Bosworth Dr Luke Evans asked whether it meant “Leicestershire County Council would not be able to fly the Leicestershire county flag”.

The Tories lost control of Leicestershire County Council last week, with Reform now the largest party but falling short of an overall majority.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Mike Tapp accused Reform of banning the Ukrainian flag from being flown, and called on the party to reverse the decision.

Mr Tapp, who has represented Dover and Deal since last July, said: “As VE Day reminds us, Britain has a proud history of working with allies to defeat dictators and tyrants.

“It tells you all you need to know about Nigel Farage’s Reform that their very first act after winning elections is to ban the Ukrainian flag from our town halls, in this of all weeks.”

He added: “Farage and Reform councillors should stop sucking up to Moscow and drop their ban on flying the Ukrainian flag immediately.”

Kent is one of the council areas Reform took control of at the local elections.

The party has laid out a number of proposals for councils it now runs since results were declared on Friday.

Reform leader Nigel Farage has vowed to “resist” asylum seekers being housed in the county council areas now under Reform control.

Asked how this will be possible because contracts are drawn up between the Home Office and accommodation providers, Mr Yusuf told the BBC the party will use “every instrument of power available”.

“Judicial reviews, injunctions, there’s planning laws,” he told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.