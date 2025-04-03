Union to ballot workers at beleaguered Dundee University on strike action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Workers at a university set to cut around 700 jobs are to be balloted on strike action, a union has announced.

Dundee University has been in the grips of a financial crisis in recent months as managers seek to wrestle with a £35 million deficit.

The institution announced it would seek to cut 632 full-time equivalent jobs to steady its finances, but told Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee this week the decision would be likely to hit around 700 members of staff.

On Thursday, Unite the union announced it would be balloting its members at the university on potential strike action as it sought to halt the threat of compulsory redundancies – which bosses have previously said it would be unlikely they would be able to avoid.

“Unite has no option but to respond to the gross financial mismanagement which has shaken Dundee University to its foundations,” Unite industrial officer Katrina Currie said.

“Under no circumstances will we allow compulsory redundancies to take place because the workers are blameless, and they should not have to pay the price for incompetence.”

She added that there must be a Government-backed task force set up to deal with the issue, describing the university financial body the Scottish Funding Council investigation into the cause of the crisis as “insufficient”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will do everything industrially, legally and politically possible to protect the livelihoods of hundreds of workers at Dundee University.

“The situation is in danger of spiralling out of control, with the very existence of the university now at risk without government intervention.

“Unite will support our members every step of the way in defence of their jobs.”