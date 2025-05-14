Care workers to strike for first time in decade in dispute over pay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Care staff working at Enable Scotland are to go on strike in a dispute over pay in the first national care walkout in more than a decade, Unison has announced.

The strike will roll out across five days in different regions, beginning on May 29 in East Renfrewshire and continuing in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Ayrshire, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It will culminate with a march and rally at the Scottish Parliament on June 12.

Unison said it is a response to “years of broken promises and delays by the Scottish Government to reform and fund social care properly”, and that “carers have been left with no other option after being consistently let down by ministers”.

It has agreed “life and limb” cover with the employer during the strike.

Anna Baird, a Unison member and a personal assistant with Enable Scotland for eight years, said: “I love my job and the people I support, that’s why this decision was so hard. But we’re at breaking point.

“We’ve been made promises for years, but nothing changes.

“Our pay doesn’t reflect the responsibility we carry and many of us are struggling to make ends meet. We’re just asking to be valued for the vital work we do.”

Unison Scotland regional organiser Jennifer McCarey said: “Strike action is always a last resort.

“But unions representing care workers have been working with the Scottish Government for several years on a plan for social care.

“But not a single promise made by ministers has been kept. In fact, care workers’ pay has gotten worse.

“The care sector is in crisis, and that responsibility lies squarely with the Scottish Government. Until care workers are properly valued and paid fairly, the sector will never have the care workers it needs.

“Ministers must fund charitable care properly and act to resolve this issue.”

Enable Scotland and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.