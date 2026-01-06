Birmingham bins strike reaches one-year anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Birmingham bins dispute remains deadlocked a year after council workers first took strike action in a bitter row over pay.

Members of Unite walked out on January 6 last year and have been on all out strike since last March.

The action initially led to mounds of rubbish piling up across the city although contingency arrangements have since been put in place to collect bin bags.

The council is pressing ahead with reforms to its refuse collection service which are opposed by Unite because of the impact on the pay of its members.

Councillor Majid Mahmood, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We are now forging ahead with the transformation of the waste service, a service that has been poor for too long.

“The transformed service will bring Birmingham into line with other councils, improve recycling rates and provide a service our residents need and deserve.

“The council has engaged in negotiations with Unite for the past 12 months. Whilst we remain committed to reaching a negotiated settlement, Unite has rejected our fair and reasonable offers.

“We have also invited Unite on multiple occasions to make a proposal to end the strike, which we would fully and carefully consider, but they have declined to do so thus far.

“Our doors remain open for Unite to put forward constructive suggestions to resolve this dispute, and we want those taking strike action to return to work so we can continue delivering the waste services that the people of Birmingham expect and deserve.

“Despite the ongoing industrial action and the initial disruption, the contingency plan is working and productivity has improved, with fewer complaints than prior to the strike; there has been a 52% improvement rate on missed collections and a 22% improvement on tonnage collected per employee.

“We know residents are frustrated and we are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate their patience.”

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: “As we reach the one-year anniversary of the bin strikes, it is important to remember what this dispute is about.

“Birmingham council has undertaken a devastating fire and rehire attack of up to £8,000 on bin lorry drivers and loaders. For some, this is a quarter of their pay and puts them at risk of losing their homes.

“In an unprecedented development, agency workers covering the strikes have now also gone on strike themselves.

“Birmingham’s bin workers are not asking for pay rises – all they want is to be treated fairly. Instead, the council refuses to even enter talks and makes unevidenced claims that a deal would open up equal pay liabilities – claims Unite’s own expert legal advice contradicts. It also denies that agency workers are being treated appallingly, despite the glaring evidence.

“Our members’ resolve remains rock solid in the face of the council’s attempts to scapegoat and punish them for the mess politicians have made in Birmingham. There will be no end to the strikes until there is a fair deal for Birmingham’s bin workers.”