Talks aimed at settling Birmingham bin strike adjourned without agreement

Talks aimed at resolving the Birmingham bin workers’ strike have been adjourned without agreement.

Members of Unite walked out on March 11 in a dispute over pay and jobs, leading to rubbish piling up in the streets.

Unite said that during Wednesday’s meeting the council refused to put in writing what officials have been saying in public and media interviews.

A union spokesperson said that they believed the council was “telling untruths to the public” to imply the offer given “is better than it really is”.

“They need to come clean.”

Unite said council officers have made public references to items on an offer the union has not been given.

“Unite asked council negotiators to put in writing what has been said in public by them, so members could consider it as an official offer.

“Namely, that no-one would lose any pay, workers who moved sideways into new jobs would not lose pay in the long term and drivers would not lose pay by being downgraded, which would result in an £8,000 loss.”

Unite said council negotiators refused to put this in writing.

“Unite has offered to continue negotiations for the rest of the week and over the bank holiday weekend. However, the council has said talks will not resume until next Wednesday.”

The union added it had urged council leaders and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to meet the union’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, at any point over Easter to get the issues addressed.