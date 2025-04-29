Birmingham lorry drivers’ pay cuts ‘an escalation’ of bin strike, union says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hopes of resolving the bitter Birmingham bins dispute have been hit after Unite said lorry drivers’ pay is to be cut.

Members of the union have been on all-out strike since last month, leading to rubbish piling up on the streets.

Talks involving the conciliation service Acas are to be held on Thursday after Unite said a deal could be “within touching distance”.

The union said the council had decided to cut the pay of drivers, warning it was an escalation of the dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Today’s actions show clearly that Unite has been correct all along.

“Birmingham City Council is taking money off workers to pay off their debt to the Government.

“Workers are again paying the price for bad decision after bad decision.

“Unite will not stand by and allow the council and this Labour government to inflict these savage pay cuts on workers.

“It is completely unjustified and a clear escalation of the dispute.

“It will not be accepted.

“No worker should be expected to lose these eye-watering amounts of money from their pay packet.

“The Government has protected a Labour council that has been treating workers in this outrageous way.

“It is no wonder Labour is increasingly not seen as the party of workers.

“They should hang their heads in shame.”

Unite said that, under the council’s plans, the pay rate of drivers will reduce from £40,000 to £32,000, a pay cut of £8,000.

A council spokesperson said: “This fair and transparent job evaluation process, jointly agreed with trade unions, is necessary to ensure the council complies with equal pay laws.

“Today was the final workshop on the driver team leader’s role involving all trade unions.

“It is part of an ongoing process of quality assurance and moderation, and this an indicative grade which is subject to further collective consultation.

“We remain committed to delivering a fair and sustainable deal for drivers and collectors and we will continue those discussions with Unite at scheduled talks later this week.”