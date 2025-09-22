Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify an additional 18 individuals suspected of public order offences and assaulting emergency workers. The alleged incidents occurred during the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally in central London on September 13.

The far-right demonstration, fronted by activist Tommy Robinson, drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants. Concurrently, a separate anti-racism counter-protest attracted approximately 5,000 people.

The Metropolitan Police previously said out of the 24 people arrested at the protests, 23 were believed to be involved in the Unite the Kingdom rally and “one was believed to be involved in the counter-protest”.

Since the force’s first appeal to identify 11 additional people, officers have identified one of those suspects and now want to speak to a further 18 people “in connection with a range of public order offences and assaults on emergency workers”.

open image in gallery (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery One of the 18 people the Metropolitan Police is trying to trace ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

It means police are now urging members of the public “to help identify a total of 28 men and women”.

Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Norris, from the Met’s Public Order Crime team, said: “Our post-event investigation continues and officer have looked through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to review evidence to help with further enquiries.

“We have 28 people we want to speak to in connection with a range of offences – and we are again appealing for the public’s help to track them down.

“As with any major event, we know people may who attended were from outside of London, so we’re asking for people across the country to take a look at those pictured and get in touch if they recognise anyone.”

The force asked anyone who can help identify the individuals to call 101 quoting CAD 4624/15SEP25.

People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Last week Sir Keir Starmer condemned those who “exploit” the England flag to “whip up hatred” as he called for the country to reject division and embrace a “patriotic path of national renewal”.

The country is facing a struggle “between patriots who care about our country, and populists who only care about themselves”, the Prime Minister said.

Sir Keir rebuked the far-right activist and tech tycoon Elon Musk, who told the crowd to “fight back” or “die”.