Starmer says UK and Europe facing ‘generational challenge’ and ‘need to do more’

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK and Europe are facing a “generational challenge” and “need to do more” after he said he was willing to put a peacekeeping force into Ukraine.

“We’re facing a generational challenge when it comes to national security,” he told reporters in Bristol before he heads to emergency talks with European leaders in Paris.

“Obviously, the immediate question is the future of Ukraine, and we must continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position whatever happens next, and to make sure that if there is peace, and we all want peace, that it is lasting.”

He said his message to European counterparts would be that “we’ve all got to step up across Europe” and that it was important to have “realistic and credible answers” for how to make any peace agreement last.

The meeting in Paris comes as European leaders scramble for a strategy in response to US President Donald Trump’s push for a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and fears the US will reduce its defence commitments in the continent.

Sir Keir said: “I think that we need to do more. We need to step up in terms of our collective response in Europe. And by that, I mean capability.

“By that, I mean playing our full part when it comes to the defence of the sovereignty of Ukraine if there’s a peace agreement, and of course, when it comes to funding and training.”