Uk’s first Universal Studios theme park takes huge step forward

The Government has offered to help Universal Studios open a first UKtheme park.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is in the “very early stages of exploring the possibility of a potential park and resort experience” in Bedford.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper, pressed to fund road improvements to aid the bid, said he has been briefed about the scheme, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has also been involved.

NBCUniversal has bought a former brickworks site in Bedfordshire.

Comcast Corporation purchased the land near the market town, with a feasibility study taking place.

Universal has five entertainment and resort complexes around the world – Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan (Osaka), Universal Beijing Resort and Universal Studios Singapore.

Labour MP Mohammad Yasin said the project would bring “enormous prosperity and jobs” to his Bedford constituency and the wider area.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been involved in the plans (PA Wire)

Speaking at Transport questions in the Commons, he said: “Given road infrastructure funding has already been allocated until 2025, will the Government commit to supporting this exciting project and funding the substantial road improvements that will be necessary for this plan to go ahead?”

Mr Harper replied: “I’m very familiar with that scheme – I’ve been briefed on it myself, and I know the Chancellor has been involved in this as well.

“We will look very carefully at the proposals put forward, and I know the Government will want to do what we can to make sure that this exciting proposal comes to fruition.”

Theme park history expert Dr Sabrina Mittermeier told BBC that the area would be forever changed if a theme park was built.

She added: “In the 1990s when Euro Disney was created, the French government was very interested in bringing Disney to France in terms of jobs, tourism and development.”

“Usually, the local population supports it for the economic reasons. But you need to build a lot of infrastructure and all that comes out of state funds. France had to put in a lot of money to pay for road and rail improvements to accommodate millions of visitors.”