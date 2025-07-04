First Universal theme park in UK hopes to build the tallest rides in Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Universal Studios theme park that will be built in the UK could have some of the tallest rides in Europe, planning documents show.

Visitors to the theme park in Bedford are likely to see rides based on the studio’s most famous film franchises, including Minions, Jaws and Jurassic Park.

The American film production and distribution company has sought planning permission through a special development order, which would allow the government to approve the plans rather than through the local council.

Universal Studios said it could build structures in the theme park reaching up to 377ft (115m), including rides, the new planning documents show.

"The reason for proposing structures up to this maximum height is to allow the proposed theme park to compete with other attractions in Europe," the proposal said.

"Although the Universal Orlando Resort does not currently have attractions up to this height, taller attractions are more common in Europe, where rides need to be taller to create the experience, as space is more constrained,” it added.

open image in gallery Map of the land purchased by Universal in Bedford ( PA Wire )

Currently, Thorpe Park’s Hyperia is the tallest and fastest theme park ride in Britain, exceeding speeds of 80mph and ascending to heights of 72 metres along nearly a kilometre of track.

Red Force, a 367-foot (112m) rollercoaster at PortAventura World in Spain, is the largest in Europe.

According to the plans, the majority of the park's structures will be between 20 and 30m tall, with some larger ones adding "visual interest" to the skyline.

"Building attractions that are higher, rather than over greater areas, also makes the best use of land which is in line with planning policy,” they added.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves during a visit to Bedford following the announcement that Universal Studios will build its first European theme park in the UK ( PA Wire )

The amusement park hopes to receive 8.5 million visitors each year, with 55,000 expected to attend during peak times such as the school summer holidays.

A minimum of 7,106 parking spaces will be available, 100 coach spaces and 250 cycle spaces, with several travel routes running throughout the site.

As part of the planning proposals, Universal is hoping to build the necessary infrastructure to support visiting traffic by creating a new A421 junction and a dual carriageway access road, as well as expanding the Wixams rail station and providing a shuttle bus service from the Thameslink line.

The park is hoping to secure planning permission in time to open for 2031, with the aim of employing 8,500 staff which will hopefully rise to 10,000 by 2051.

“We anticipate that approximately 80 per cent of those working at the theme park and resort once operational will come from the local area – specifically from the local authority areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes,” the documents read.

Surrounding roads would also be improved, while the documents explain that some houses have been purchased close to the site, and the firm is considering buying a further 17 residential properties.

For visitors, there will also be a minimum of 500 hotel rooms on the site, as well as easy access to both London and Luton airports.

These planning documents submitted to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) have been made public as part of the consultation process.

Consultation ends on 31 August, at which point the MHCLG will review comments and make a decision.

The Independent has contacted Universal Studios for further comment.