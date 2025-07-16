Number of offers made to prospective students by universities at record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of offers made to prospective undergraduate students from universities and colleges has reached a record high, Ucas figures show.

More than nine in 10 (94.5%) of all students who applied before the January deadline are going into the results period having received at least one offer, according to the university admissions service.

As of June 30, the final deadline to apply to up to five courses simultaneously, more than two million main scheme offers had been made by universities and colleges – a rise of 3.8% compared with last year.

Increases in offers from universities and colleges can be seen across all major applicant groups, but the largest increases can be seen for international applicants outside of the EU which are up 10.7%.

It comes as university leaders have been warning of financial concerns due to a drop in the number of overseas students – who can be charged higher tuition fees – following restrictions introduced by the former Tory government.

Universities are in a “scramble for students” in a bid to avoid redundancies and course closures due to growing financial pressures, a higher education expert has suggested.

The latest Ucas figures, released on Thursday, show that the number of UK 18-year-old applicants to courses by June 30 has reached a record high of 328,390, up 2.2% compared with the same point last year.

But the data, which has been published ahead of A-level results day next month, shows that the application rate – the proportion of the 18-year-old population in the UK who applied – has fallen to 41.2% from 41.9% last year.

Overall, the total number of applicants – of all ages and all domiciles – has risen to 665,070 this year, a 1.3% increase compared with 2024.

There have been 138,460 international undergraduate applicants through Ucas, an increase of 2.2% compared with the same point last year.

The data shows a new record number of applicants from China, up by 10% to 33,870 applicants this year, as well as year-on-year increases in applicants from Nigeria (plus 23%) and the USA ( plus 14%).

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, told the PA news agency: “Universities nearly always prefer to fill their places than to have to close courses or make staff redundant, so I am not surprised that they are in such a scramble for students.

“Moreover, universities currently lose money on average on each home student but, if you can enrol a few more students on lots of your courses, then fewer of your courses will make a financial loss.

“There is also a fear among some universities of applicants moving up the ‘prestige chain’ by securing a place at the most selective university they can, meaning some universities think they need to make more offers than they otherwise might.”

He added: “It is very worrying that the participation rate among 18-year-olds is down because it means the post-Covid picture of falling demand among school leavers is persisting.

“We need to ask if falling demand for higher education is now a trend rather than a blip.

“It seems the cost of living among students is biting and that some school leavers are waiting to see if other options come good.”

Jo Saxton, chief executive at Ucas, said: “The record number of UK 18-year-old applicants, and record number of offers being made to prospective undergraduate students, reflects real confidence in the higher education sector.

“It’s great to see young people eager to take the next step in their educational and career journey, and universities and colleges committed to welcoming them.

“In the run-up to results day, I’d like to remind students and their families to remember that while the vast majority of applicants secure their first choice each year, it’s always worth having a plan B.

“My advice is to begin by revisiting all of your original five choices on your Ucas application as your starting point.”

A spokesperson for Universities UK (UUK) said: “The proportion of 18-year-olds going to university is relatively stable, after a long period of growth, and in terms of absolute numbers of applications, it is a record year.

“These applicants will form the future workforce, and our country desperately needs the skills that universities will equip them with.

“Government data shows that some of the UK’s highest potential employment sectors are hungry for people with graduate level skills.”