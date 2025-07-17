Universities awarded funding to help recruit ‘world’s top researchers’ to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of leading universities and research organisations has been selected to deliver a £54 million Government fund to recruit world-leading researchers to the UK.

The Global Talent Fund, administered by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), aims to attract up to 80 researchers in high-priority sectors such as life sciences and digital technologies.

Twelve universities and research institutions across the UK have secured an equal share of the fund to help bring some of the world’s foremost researchers and their teams to the UK.

The institutions selected are: University of Bath; Queen’s University Belfast; University of Birmingham; University of Cambridge; Cardiff University; Imperial College London; University of Oxford; University of Southampton; University of Strathclyde; University of Warwick; John Innes Centre and MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology.

The five-year Government fund, which starts in 2025/26, will cover all eligible costs with no requirement for match funding from research organisations.

Visa and relocation costs for researchers and their family members will be covered by the fund.

Science minister Lord Vallance said: “Genius is not bound by geography. But the UK is one of the few places blessed with the infrastructure, skills base, world-class institutions and international ties needed to incubate brilliant ideas, and turn them into new medicines that save lives, new products that make our lives easier, and even entirely new jobs and industries.

“Bringing these innovations to life, here in Britain, will be critical to delivering this Government’s Plan For Change.

“My message to the bold and the brave who are advancing new ideas, wherever they are, is: our doors are open to you.

“We want to work with you, support you, and give you a home where you can make your ideas a reality we all benefit from.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The UK is home to some of the world’s best universities which are vital for attracting international top talent.

“Supported by our new Global Talent Taskforce, the Global Talent Fund will cement our position as a leading choice for the world’s top researchers to make their home here, supercharging growth and delivering on our Plan For Change.”