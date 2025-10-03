Union to ballot 10,000 staff for strikes at 68 colleges in England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 10,000 staff at colleges in England will be balloted for strike action, an education union has announced.

The University and College Union (UCU) said on Friday that it will ballot staff at 68 colleges as it calls for higher pay, more manageable workloads and a new national bargaining framework.

UCU warned that if demands are not met the college sector will face “serious disruption in the coming months”.

Along with the National Education Union, the GMB, Unison and Unite, the UCU is calling for a 10% or £3,000 pay rise.

Ballots will open on October 13 and run until November 17.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “It is unacceptable that following years of pay degradation, college staff are expected to stomach further real-terms pay cuts, while at the same time dealing with ever-higher workloads.

“The Prime Minister said this week that Labour wants to put further education on an equal footing with higher education, but this will be impossible unless the Government tackles the issues causing half of college teachers to leave the sector within three years.”

The UCU is also campaigning for parity with school teacher pay within three years, a minimum starting salary of £30,000, national agreements on workload and a binding national bargaining framework.

The Association of Colleges (AoC) last month recommended a 4% pay increase for all college staff for 2025/26, but said it recognised “that for many colleges it simply will not be possible” due to financial constraints.

AoC chief executive David Hughes recognised that a 4% pay increase would leave college pay “uncompetitive”, and called for funding over the next few years to bring college pay in line with school teacher pay.

Ms Grady said: “Further education staff are the beating heart of our communities and transform the life chances of hundreds of thousands of students every year.

“They shouldn’t be forced to ballot for industrial action just to get decent pay and conditions.

“Our demands are reasonable. If they are not met, the sector will face serious disruption in the coming months.”

A report by the Commons Education Select Committee last month said the median salary for college teachers is around £38,000, about 15% lower than for school teachers.

Further education (FE) saw funding per student fall significantly between 2010/11 and 2019/20, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said earlier this year.

The Chancellor pledged £1.2 billion a year for FE by 2028/29 at the spending review, which the IFS said would take FE spending to its highest level since 2014/15, but still below 2010 levels.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced the Government will introduce a new target for two-thirds of people to either go to university, further education or do a gold-standard apprenticeship by the age of 25.

Sir Keir Starmer also announced 14 new technical excellence colleges.