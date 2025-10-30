University staff begin strike action in dispute over job cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staff at the University of the Highlands and Islands are beginning four days of strike action in a dispute over cuts and the use of compulsory redundancies.

The University and College Union (UCU) Scotland said the dispute centres on senior managers’ plans to make staff redundant at the university’s executive office as part of efforts to save £2 million.

It said 10 people have been served notice of being made compulsorily redundant while another two are under consultation.

UCU members are taking four days of strike action over the next month – on Thursday and then on November 5, 17 and 18.

They will also be taking part in continuous action short of a strike from Thursday, which includes working to contract, not covering for colleagues, and boycotting administrative work related to implementing the cuts.

UCU University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) branch president Conchur O Giollagain, said: “Taking strike action is always a last resort, but the strength of feeling against management’s poorly conceived plans have left staff with no choice.

“Staff and students both know that these proposals are harming our students and risking the future of the university.

“We want to work with senior management to resolve this dispute, but for that to happen, we need compulsory redundancies to be taken off the table.”

The union has called on senior management to return to negotiations in the hope of finding a solution.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “It’s not too late for senior managers at the university to end this strike action and let our members get back to work.

“They need to listen to staff and students, commit to ruling out compulsory redundancies and get back to the negotiating table.”

UHI said in the face of a projected operating deficit of £4.4 million, it is implementing a financial recovery plan to ensure long-term sustainability.

As part of this, it said savings totalling £3 million are being delivered to reduce the deficit to £1.4 million in 2025–26, with the aim of returning to break even by the end of 2026–27.

A spokesperson for the university said: “We understand that members of UCU plan to take industrial action in response to proposed redundancies within our executive office.

“We recognise that this is a challenging and uncertain time for colleagues, and we have engaged in extensive and constructive dialogue to explore all possible alternatives. Unfortunately, no viable options have been identified that would deliver the level of financial sustainability the university requires.

“Our priority remains safeguarding students’ learning experiences and ensuring the long-term strength and contribution of the university to the regions we serve.

“We are committed to minimising any disruption to students and will continue to take steps to mitigate the impact of this action.”