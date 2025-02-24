University staff begin strike action over threat of job cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lecturers and other staff at the University of Dundee are beginning 15 days of strike action over a potential £30 million deficit and the threat of job cuts including compulsory redundancies.

University and College Union (UCU) members at the university will strike each weekday over a three-week period from Monday.

The dispute began in November when the then principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Iain Gillespie, emailed all staff stating the institution was facing a deficit of up to £30 million and warning the financial situation made a reduction in staff numbers “inevitable”.

The principal and other senior management subsequently resigned from the university.

Staff will stage picket lines outside the Tower Building on Perth Road and the UCU will also host a rally at the Caird Hall at 12pm on Monday.

The union has said it will work with the university to ensure it has a sustainable future, however it argues this should not be done through compulsory redundancies.

UCU officials said every member of staff made to leave their job diminishes the university’s commitment to education and students suffer the consequences.

Union bosses claimed that despite repeated calls from politicians and their own willingness to engage, the university has still to clarify the size of the cuts and the number of potential redundancies.

Dundee University UCU branch co-president, Ian Ellis, said: “No-one wants to take strike action but throughout this dispute UCU members at the university have shown they’re determined to do whatever it takes to stop the university forcing staff out of their jobs because of mistakes management has made.

“Every single member of staff is committed to ensuring the university’s long-term future.

“It’s not too late to save jobs and it’s not too late for senior managers to take action to stop the strikes.

“We’re calling on university management to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies and to work with staff and the union to deliver the best future for our university, our students and the city of Dundee.”

UCU said 74% of those balloted voted in favour of striking, based on a 64% turnout.

The rally will hear from students, local government representatives and UCU general secretary Jo Grady.

Union members will also lobby a university court meeting – which governs the establishment – on Tuesday.

Ms Grady said: “Dundee’s previous senior management team drastically failed to safeguard the university’s finances, and we refuse to allow our members to pay the price for their mistakes.

“We will be on the picket line at Dundee fighting against these brutal cuts, and our members across the country are willing to ballot and strike wherever university managers refuse to try to protect jobs.

“We hope other vice-chancellors choose to work with us to avoid disruption.”

A spokesperson for the University of Dundee said: “We remain disappointed in UCU’s move to strike.

“This action, voted for by less than 10% of our staff, will do nothing to help build a more sustainable future for the university.

“We want to work constructively with the trade unions. We have been in regular discussion with the unions since November and remain committed to meaningful consultation going forward.

“While we recognise the concerns of the unions and staff, we consider this action to be premature as we have not yet made a firm proposal.

“Most staff will be working as normal across the university. We expect the majority of classes and student contact time will proceed as normal but some areas will be more affected than others.

“We will do all we can to mitigate the impacts on our students and ensure as little disruption to their students as possible.”

Professional services staff represented by Unison at the university are also to be balloted for strike action over potential job cuts.