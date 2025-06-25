University where students and staff were exposed to antisemitism promises action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A university where Jewish students and staff were exposed to antisemitism has launched a two-year “action plan” to combat the problem.

Goldsmiths, University of London said an independent inquiry into how it dealt with the issue painted a “disturbing picture”.

The inquiry, led by Mohinderpal Sethi KC, found the university could have done more, and that its processes and protocols were inadequate.

A significant increase in antisemitic incidents on UK university campuses has been reported in recent years.

The Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors antisemitism, recorded 145 antisemitic incidents linked to students and universities across the UK in 2024.

The Council and Executive Board of Goldsmiths fully endorsed the inquiry’s findings, but said its strategy would still protect legitimate political protest at the university.

The university said it would begin a two-year antisemitism action plan, building a “culture of belonging for all Jewish students and staff”.

Professor Frances Corner, vice-chancellor of the university said: “Antisemitism has no place at Goldsmiths.

“As with all forms of racism, antisemitism prevents people from entering, enjoying and contributing fully to our university.

“The inquiry sets out a disturbing picture and I am sorry that our community and culture fell short of the behaviours we expect.

“The report rightly states that we owe it to former, current and future Jewish students and staff to learn from our mistakes.

“Today we commit to lasting cultural change with respect to Jewish students and staff, and for all religions and beliefs, drawing on our intellectual heritage and our longstanding belief in social justice.”

The inquiry was commissioned in 2023 by Goldsmiths’ Council, the university’s governing body, to determine whether Jewish students or staff had experienced antisemitism.

It accepted its findings in full.

Tom Sleigh, chairman of Goldsmiths’ Council, said: “With antisemitism sadly shown to have risen across the university sector, reflecting a broader increase across society, the report was commissioned to have a clear picture of the situation at Goldsmiths.

“Thank you to all who contributed evidence to the inquiry and participated in any way.”