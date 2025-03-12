Swinney voices concern at ‘extreme situation’ at University of Dundee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has said he is “deeply concerned” about the “extreme situation” facing the University of Dundee.

The institution announced on Tuesday it plans to cut 632 jobs as it bids to tackle a £35 million deficit.

The number accounts for around 20% of the university’s more than 3,000-strong workforce.

The cash-strapped university will also look at selling off intellectual property rights and parts of its estate as it looks to downsize.

It may have to approach the Scottish Government, the Scottish Funding Council or even banks to fund redundancy payments.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, the First Minister said support will be made available to the university.

“There are obviously a range of challenges within the higher education sector for a number of institutions, and institutions are managing those challenges, and every institution has to do so,” he said.

“The example in Dundee is a particularly extreme example and I’m deeply concerned about the details and the implications of the situation that is being faced at the University of Dundee.

“The Scottish Government is working closely with the Scottish Funding Council, the organisation that interacts with universities about their funding, and as the Finance Secretary set out in the Budget in February, there will be support available from the Scottish Government to help with the extreme situation that we face in the University of Dundee.”

He described the university as an “important institution” with a “formidable track record” in a range of areas, including life sciences.

He added: “So it’s important that we take all the steps that we can all take as a community, in particular the university leadership, to safeguard the future of the University of Dundee.”

Speaking to journalists after she announced plans to stand down at the next election, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the situation in Tayside, and she urged the Government not to bring back tuition fees.

“I think there is a big, big challenge in our university sector right now – it’s not just in Scotland, we’re seeing this across the UK,” she said.

“There’s no easy solution and I know the Government is thinking carefully about that.

“But no, I don’t believe it’s time to take away free education.”

She added: “I won’t speak for anybody else, I’m not going to try to speak for my successes in government but I’m standing here right now as somebody about to leave Parliament after 30 years having been the first female first minister.

“If there was tuition fees when I was 16, 17, 18, I wouldn’t have gone to university.

“I don’t think people like me have got a right to pull that ladder up behind us, so I will always stand firm for free education.”

Universities minister Graeme Dey has said any plea for more funding for the university would be “carefully considered”.

The leadership at the institution has pledged its support for an external investigation “into what went wrong”, with interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill committing to enacting its findings.

He said: “The current financial crisis has challenged us to ask some very fundamental questions about the size, shape, balance and structure of the university.

“The measures we are now proposing would make an essential contribution in our becoming a more appropriately balanced and restructured institution.

“Getting there will not be easy and we are determined to take on board all relevant lessons from the past and the various factors that contributed to the current position.

“We are committed to an external investigation into what went wrong, which will be co-sponsored with the Scottish Funding Council, and we will accept and act on the findings of that investigation.”

Cuts have already yielded £17 million in savings, Prof O’Neill said, but more will be required.

“The measures we are proposing would make an essential contribution in our becoming a more appropriately balanced and financially sustainable institution,” he added.

The University and College Union Scotland said the loss of jobs is a “hammer blow to hard-working and committed workers at the university”.

Jo Grady, the union’s general secretary, said staff are “being made to pay the price for egregious management failure”.