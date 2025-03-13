University of Dundee job losses should be ‘wake-up call’, Swinney told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The looming job losses at the University of Dundee should be a “wake-up call” for the Scottish Government to take action to support the sector, John Swinney has been told.

The First Minister said the planned redundancies at the university are “deeply troubling” as he sought to reassure MSPs around the finances of other institutions.

But he was urged to take action in the next week as Labour branded his Government’s response “inadequate”.

The university announced on Tuesday it plans to cut 632 jobs as it bids to plug a £35 million deficit.

The redundancies account for around 20% of its more than 3,000-strong workforce.

The cash-strapped university will also look at selling off intellectual property rights and parts of its estate.

Raising the issue during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said eight out of Scotland’s 18 universities are in deficit, totalling £218 million.

Mr Greene said: “This week Chris Deerin of the think tank Reform Scotland described recent events as a wake-up call. I think he’s right.”

He said there should be “grown-up” cross-party talks on the future of university funding to tackle “fundamental truths”, or else more jobs could be lost.

Mr Swinney said he takes the issue seriously and the Government is deeply involved in the situation at Dundee.

He lambasted the Conservatives for not supporting the Government’s Budget, saying the party had failed to provide a “grown-up contribution” on public finances.

As questions on the issue continued, Mr Swinney said the law requires the Government’s financial interaction with universities to take place through the Scottish Funding Council.

Discussing the plans for job losses at Dundee, he said: “I find it deeply troubling, the plan that has come forward from the university, and the Government is engaged closely in finding a way forward – that will ensure we secure the future of the University of Dundee and it can continue the formidable work it is has always done.”

Labour’s Michael Marra, a North East Scotland MSP, said the situation at Dundee had been apparent for a number of weeks and the Government had not been “blindsided” by the announcement.

He said the Scottish Government’s response had been “inadequate”, asking: “What is his Government going to do in the next seven days to take action to save jobs?”

Mr Swinney said the Government will continue its “deep and serious involvement” through the Scottish Funding Council.