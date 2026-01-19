Course warns small business leaders about ‘shadow AI’ and other risks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new course will inform small businesses about the dangers and opportunities of adopting artificial intelligence, including the risks around employees using “shadow AI”.

The free course at the University of Edinburgh will warn leaders of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) about the growing divide between AI’s capabilities and the level of trust people are willing to place in it.

The Responsible AI for SMEs course will also address the rise of “shadow AI” – where employees use tools like ChatGPT without their employer’s knowledge or oversight.

Instead of encouraging the uptake of AI at all costs, the course aims to equip business leaders with enough knowledge to make informed decisions about when to adopt the technology.

One example of the technology proving risky to businesses could be using generative chatbots to respond to customer questions.

While the chatbot may boost satisfaction, it could also fabricate answers and deceive customers about products or services.

Using AI to automate routine research tasks may save time but it could also deprive junior employees of the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills.

AI systems can also demonstrate biases against certain groups, especially if they are only trained using inputs from a select part of the population.

The course is part of the Bridging Responsible AI Divides (Braid) research programme.

Professor Shannon Vallor, co-director of Braid, said: “This course is designed to help SMEs filter through the noise around AI, offering grounded, practical guidance that helps them make good decisions, including the decision not to adopt AI at all.

“Our goal is to help businesses move forward with confidence, not just because they feel they should adopt AI, but because they understand it well enough to make the right call for their business and their customers.

“It’s perfect for thoughtful leaders who value depth, careful judgement, customer trust and risk management.”

Co-director Ewa Luger, who is based at the University of Edinburgh, said: ““AI is already in the workplace, whether businesses know it or not.

“What we’re offering is not a fast-track to AI success, but a way to understand the implications, manage the risks and protect the trust that businesses work so hard to build.”

The course is available online, with registration through the University of Edinburgh’s website.