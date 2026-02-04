UK’s first ‘super-university’ to be created under merger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The universities of Greenwich and Kent have formally secured approval to merge, establishing what they describe as the UK’s inaugural "super-university".

This new entity is poised to become the third-largest higher education institution in the country and is currently consulting on the name London and South East University Group.

Professor Jane Harrington, the current vice-chancellor at the University of Greenwich, is set to lead the combined group as its designated vice-chancellor.

The merger, initially announced in September last year and hailed as a potential "blueprint for others to follow", has now seen legal documentation signed and received official backing from both the Department for Education and the Office for Students, the institutions confirmed on Wednesday.

The new university group is slated to commence operations on 1 August 2026.

Despite the merger, both Greenwich and Kent will continue to function as distinct academic divisions, retaining their individual names within the overarching structure.

Students will still apply to and graduate from the university they choose, the institutions said.

open image in gallery All staff from both universities will be employed by the university group, which will have one vice-chancellor, one board of governors and one executive team ( University of Greenwich/PA )

All staff from both universities will be employed by the university group, which will have one vice-chancellor, one board of governors and one executive team.

The Press Association understands senior executive positions will be confirmed by April, and will include acting University of Kent vice-chancellor Professor Georgina Randsley de Moura.

Prof Harrington said that together the universities can “continue to provide world-class teaching, grow our research tackling real-world challenges, and ultimately foster a culture where staff, students and communities thrive, collaborate and succeed together”.

She added: “For current and future students, they can be reassured that nothing changes for them, apart from the reassurance of the greater resilience and new opportunities that will come from the collective resources of being part of this new multi-university group.”

It comes as universities in the UK have been facing increasing financial challenges, with the Office for Students warning in November that around 45 per cent of providers could be facing a deficit for 2024/25.

open image in gallery Professor Georgina Randsley de Moura, acting vice chancellor of the University of Kent, and Professor Jane Harrington, current vice chancellor of the University of Greenwich, who is set to become the single vice chancellor of the new merger ( Strike Communications/PA )

University and College Union general secretary Jo Grady warned in September the merger was a “result of severe financial pressure”.

The universities said the merged group will provide a strong financial foundation for getting through economic challenges.

University of Greenwich governing body chairman Craig McWilliam said: “The new multi-university group represents a bold and responsible response to the pressures facing higher education, rooted in strong governance, shared values and a clear civic purpose.”