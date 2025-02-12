Support staff at university call for strike action over proposed pension changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Support staff at a Scottish university have “emphatically” called for strikes in response to potential pension changes, a union has said.

Unite Scotland said on Tuesday that 94% of the staff employed at the University of Strathclyde had backed industrial action.

Employees represented by Unite include facilities workers such as technicians, cleaners and security.

They also include maintenance workers – including plumbers, joiners and electricians – and all backed industrial action.

The workers are part of the Strathclyde Pension Fund (SPF), who say they are at risk of losing thousands of pounds each year – accusing their employer of moving them on to a worse-off pension scheme.

Workers say the university’s reason for doing so is because it wants to access a pension surplus of almost £100 million.

Some 94% of workers in an industrial action ballot supported strike action. The development comes despite a “cynical” last-minute attempt by the university on the eve of the ballot result to amend its initial pension proposals without consulting the union.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the University of Strathclyde have emphatically backed strike action.

“Pensions are deferred wages which our members contribute towards over many years for their retirement.

“The university’s shameful cash grab from our hard-working members’ pension pots will be vigorously resisted.

“Strathclyde University workers will have Unite’s full support in defence of their pensions.”

The union says the university does not need to make the changes as it made a surplus of £46.8 million in 2023 from an income of £487.4 million.

Balloters also said the university has large reserves, holding net assets of £402.8 million in 2023, as well as an additional £142.7 million in cash.

They said the university also has strong liquidity with £360.7 million of its net assets being unrestricted, meaning they are not locked up and can be used in the event of any temporary financial downturn.

They also said the university’s vice-chancellor, professor Sir Jim McDonald, earned a salary of £401,000 in 2023, with a further £3 million paid to the rest of the university’s executive team.

Unite said strike dates would be announced in the near future, but said the university has a chance to scrap the proposed changes in order to avoid them.

The facts remain that there is a pension surplus of £100 million and any changes could leave some workers thousands of pounds worse-off every year Alison MacLean, Unite

Alison MacLean, Unite regional co-ordinating officer, said: “The University of Strathclyde has refused to meaningfully consult with us throughout this dispute.

“The cynical attempt to change their initial punitive pension proposal on the eve of the ballot result will be seen for exactly what it is by our members.

“The facts remain that there is a pension surplus of £100 million and any changes could leave some workers thousands of pounds worse-off every year.

“The university has an opportunity to bin its proposals and if they want to genuinely explore ways of improving its short term financial position then Unite is willing to discuss ways to do this including tackling eye-watering executive pay.”

The University of Strathclyde was approached for comment.