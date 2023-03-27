Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oh I see. Dreaming of days off eh? Well honestly who could blame you?

The good news is that, in addition to the usual bank holidays, we have King Charles III’s coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey in May this year to give us a well-earned extra date.

As for what else there is to look forward to in 2023 – following from a nightmare year that began with Omicron and the Ukraine war and brought a brutal cost of living crisis and sweltering summer heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss – there is the summer music festival season and plenty of major sporting events to look forward to in the coming months.

This includes the Cricket World Cup to the Women’s World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Invictus Games.

There could even be a general election, although Rishi Sunak looks intent on holding out on that one for as long as possible.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s confirmed bank holidays.