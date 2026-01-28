Urgent supermarket rice recall over undeclared ingredient

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco has issued an urgent recall for one of its popular rice dishes over allergy fears.

The supermarket announced that it is recalling its “Special Fried Rice”, warning that the product poses a potential health risk to customers with allergies.

The food item contains wheat, which could be dangerous for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, but the ingredient is not mentioned on the label.

Food safety officials warned: “This product contains wheat making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten or coeliac disease.”

Wheat is among the most common food allergens and can trigger symptoms, such as hives, swelling and abdominal pain, as well as severe reactions like breathing difficulties.

open image in gallery The FSA said the affected batch of its special fried rice contained wheat ( FSA )

For sufferers of coeliac disease, their immune system attacks their tissues when they eat even just small amounts of gluten, the protein within wheat. This leads to symptoms including digestive issues, extreme fatigue and possible longer-term health issues if exposure continues.

The Tesco product affected by the undeclared wheat is the 350g pack with a use-by date of 2 February.

In an allergy alert, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed wheat (gluten) was the allergen involved and that the product is being recalled.

Shoppers are advised to not eat the product if they have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten or coeliac disease. They can instead return the item to any Tesco store for a refund.

The supermarket has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to customers, explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.

The notice reads: “We are recalling the use by date code 02 February 2026 of Tesco Special Fried Rice 350g, due to wheat not being declared as an ingredient on the product packaging. This may therefore pose a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat.”