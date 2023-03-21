Urgent search for missing man who vanished on camping trip with friends
28-year-old Reece Rodger was last seen in Perthshire on Saturday evening
Police are “extremely concerned” for the safety of a man who vanished while camping with friends in Perthshire.
Reece Rodger, 28, was last seen in the Kinloch Rannoch area at around 11.30pm on Saturday evening when his friends believed he was going to bed. The group was on a camping trip on the north shore of Loch Rannoch.
However, there was no trace of Mr Rodger on Sunday morning and he was reported missing.
Police Scotland has issued an urgent appeal for help from the public in its search for Mr Rodger.
He is from Fife and is described as being 6ft and of medium build with dark-coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging trousers and wellington boots.
Sergeant James Longden of Pitlochry Police Station said: “We are extremely concerned for his safety as he is not dressed for the cold weather and he is not familiar with the area. Searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.
“I would urge anyone who has seen Reece, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact police. I would also ask anyone living in the local area to please check their outbuildings or sheds in case he has taken shelter there.”
Police Scotland ask for any information to be passed to 101, quoting reference number 1348 of 19 March.
