Chick of ‘world’s most dangerous bird’ hatches in the Cotswolds

One of the world’s most dangerous birds has been successfully hatched for the first time in a bird park in the Cotswolds.

A southern cassowary chick, which is related to the emu, is considered deadly because of its powerful legs and claws – and aggressive behaviour when threatened.

Keepers at Birdland in Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire have been trying to breed the giant bird for over 25 years, with the species particularly challenging to breed in captivity.

The cossowary chick is the first to be born in the UK since 2021.

The bird is native to tropical forests in northern Australia and New Guinea.

“When we caught our first glimpse of the tiny chick it was a very special moment indeed,” said keeper Alistair Keen to the BBC.

The chick hatched at a bird park in Gloucestershire (stock image) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“Cassowaries have a reputation as one of the world’s most dangerous birds and their size, speed and power combined with their dagger-like, 10cm claws mean we have to take looking after them extremely seriously.”

In 2019, Marvin Hajos, 75, died when he was attacked by one of his pet cassowaries at his home in Florida.

They are considered to be among the largest and heaviest bird species in the world and can weigh more than 45kg and run up to 30mph.

The website of the US Library of Congress states: “The cassowary is usually considered to be the world’s most dangerous bird, at least where humans are concerned, although ostriches and emus can also be dangerous.”

Crosswaries have been at Birdland since 2012 and are part of the European Endangered Species Programme, but are challenging to breed due to their environmental needs.