Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

US investment firm RedBird drops £500m Telegraph takeover bid

The news throws uncertainty over the future ownership of the 170-year-old newspaper business following a tumultuous takeover process.

Anna Wise
Friday 14 November 2025 13:11 GMT
The Telegraph has been the subject of a potential takeover for more than two years (James Manning/PA)
The Telegraph has been the subject of a potential takeover for more than two years (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

US investment firm RedBird Capital has pulled out of the running to buy The Telegraph after previously agreeing to a deal worth around £500 million.

It throws uncertainty over the future ownership of the 170-year-old newspaper business following a tumultuous takeover process.

RedBird said in May that it had reached an in-principle agreement to become the controlling owner of the business.

But on Friday, it said it had withdrawn its bid for the Telegraph Media Group.

A spokesman said: “We remain fully confident that the Telegraph and its world-class team have a bright future ahead of them and we will work hard to help secure a solution which is in the best interests of employees and readers.”

The Telegraph has been the subject of a potential takeover for more than two years.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in